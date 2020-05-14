COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five Points, one of Columbia’s popular business districts, is welcoming some new businesses.

With most businesses reopening in wake of the coroniavirus pandemic, things are looking up.

“We’ve got to get started sometime getting back to normal so we’re hopefully taking those first steps," Steven Cook, President of the Five Points Association and owner of Saluda's Restaurant told News 19.

“This pandemic certainly hurt the smallest businesses the worst, and Five Points is full of very small, the smallest kinds of businesses," Cook says. "I think those kinds of businesses are incredibly resilient and you’re seeing that right now. People are able to bounce right back and get back on their feet, and everybody’s really doing that very well in Five Points.”

Although some businesses like the iconic Yesterday’s Restaurant and Tavern have closed their doors, new development is underway.

Across from Food Lion on Harden Street, some vacant buildings are being turned into a new project headed by Lambert Architecture Construction Services. A new parking lot will go in, as well bringing new life to what are currently vacant buildings.

“It’s always great to see new projects in Five Points, period, but this one we think is particularly good because we call that “upper harden” and one of the main focuses we have is increasing connectivity between the neighborhoods that surround us," Cook says. "We think that will be really great to foster connectivity in that corridor between lower five points and upper five points.”

Cook says one business is already confirmed for the location, though he didn't say which.

Other projects continue to be underway like the parking lot in the heart of Five Points that will have new landscaping and lighting along with solar powered pay station, as well as an alley way beautification by the Five Points Association in between Pet Supplies Supermarket and Five Points Saloon.

Overall, businesses are opening back up and the neighborhood is starting to hum again.