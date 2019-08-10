COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you are in the mood for some new food options, you're in luck. A new food hall is coming to the Capitol City.

According to one of the developers, Creative Culinary Ventures, they are very excited about developing the new Sanctuary Food Hall.

They said it will be a 19,000 square-foot-space that is expected to house as many as 17 food and retail vendors, calling The Sanctuary a groundbreaking project for Columbia.

Creative Culinary Ventures said in statement, "We are already in active negotiations with several merchants to be a part of The Sanctuary, and given the remarkable interest we have already seen, are very optimistic about filling out the roster with exciting offerings for food fans. As the project is still in its very early stages of development, we cannot release any additional details on the developing plans at this time but stay tuned for more announcements coming soon."

Creative Culinary Ventures is also a developer of Marietta Square Market Food Hall, which is located outside of Atlanta.