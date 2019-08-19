COLUMBIA, S.C. — The COMET bus system began a new free route in Downtown Columbia and has made changes to many other routes.

The Soda Cap Connector Orbit is a downtown loop with stops every half an hour. The route is free and will run seven days a week. The route runs along Sumter, Blossom, Assembly and Richland streets with stops near the State House, the University of South Carolina, Prisma Health Baptist and the Richland County Library.

The COMET also made changes that will mean many routes will stop at the main hub (The COMET Central Station) at Sumter and Laurel Streets at :15 and :45 past the hour. The COMET says this will allow passengers to make transfers easier and reduce wait times for most of their customers.

There are now several new "SuperStops." Those will take passengers to and from Dutch Square Center, the Patterson & Garners Ferry Walmart, Harden & Taylor Streets and the West Columbia Kmart.

You can read about the impact to other routes on the COMET's website.