LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A new emergency feeding program for seniors begins in Lexington County next week.

The new program, offered by Lexington County Recreation and Aging Commission (LCRAC) in coordination with Senior Resources, will provide 10,000 emergency meals for seniors each week for six weeks in Lexington County during the COVID -19 crisis.

Eligible seniors can receive a pack of 5 meals at any of 13 locations by simply driving up and presenting a valid ID.

Distribution will take place at the following 13 locations from 10:30 a.m. until the meals are gone. (Participants can start lining up as early as 8:30 a.m.)

Monday

Batesburg-Leesville Leisure Center, 227 Highland Avenue, Batesburg, SC 29006 (LCRAC)

Midlands Sports Complex, 900 Pine Ridge Dr, West Columbia SC 29172 (LCRAC)

Swansea High School, 500 1st St., Swansea, SC 29160 (LCRAC)

Tri-City Leisure Center, 485 Brooks Ave., West Columbia, SC 29169 (LCRAC)

Tuesday

Gilbert-Summit Sports Complex, 100 Broad Street, Gilbert SC 29054 (LCRAC)

Red Bank Baptist Church, 120 Community Drive, Lexington SC 29073 (LCRAC)

Pelion Sports Complex, 300 Fort St., Pelion, SC 29123 (LCRAC)

Crooked Creek Park, 1098 Old Lexington Hwy., Chapin SC 29036 (ICRC)

Wednesday

Gibson Road Soccer Complex, Duffie Rd. Lexington SC 29072 (Turn by LexCo Sheriff Dept and follow Duffie to the park entrance), (LCRAC)

Howard Park Sports Complex, 200 Cougar Drive, West Columbia, SC 29169 (LCRAC)

Seven Oaks Park, 200 Leisure Lane, Columbia, SC 29210 (ICRC)

Thursday

Pine Grove Sports Complex, 701 Barnwell Road, West Columbia, SC 29073 (LCRAC)

Friday

Sandhills Middle School, 582 Meadowfield Road, Gaston SC 29053 (LCRAC)

Tri-City Leisure Center, 485 Brooks Ave. , West Columbia, SC 29169 (LCRAC)

Gibson Road Soccer Complex, Duffie Rd. , Lexington SC 29072 (Turn by Lex Co Sheriff Dept and follow Duffie to the park entrance) (LCRAC)

If picking up for someone else, you must show their ID.

You are eligible the receive the meals if you:

Are 60-years-old or older

Live in Lexington County or in area served by the Lexington County Recreation and Aging Commission (LCRAC) or the Irmo-Chapin Recreation Commission (ICRC).

Are NOT not be a current nutrition program client

Present a South Carolina Driver's License or a valid ID.

Contact the Lexington County Recreation and Aging Commission (LCRAC) at 803-359-4048 with any questions.