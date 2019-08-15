COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you love burgers, you should love BurgerIM. And pretty soon, you'll have your chance to try it.

The company has announced it's opening a location at Killians Crossing in northeast Richland County, which is located at 1033 Roberts Branch Parkway. It's set to have a soft opening in mid-September, with a grand opening in the fall.

It's the first location in South Carolina for the company.

The fast-casual chain based in Los Angeles specializes in a signature chef-inspired 3-ounce burger with a range of patty choices that include beef, lamb, salmon, turkey, chicken, falafel, and plant-based. Bun options include gluten-free or a "bunless" lettuce wrap.

Diners can order the mini-burgers in a duo, trio, or sixteen-count party box serving or, for larger appetites, opt for quarter- and third-pound burger sizes.

It's all about personal taste at BurgerIM. Optional toppings for your burgers such as grilled cabbage, mushrooms, avocado, pineapple, and fried egg -- in addition to the traditional lettuce, tomato and bacon -- can complete your burger masterpiece.

Non-burger menu items include wings, chicken strips, fries, sweet potato fries, and onion rings.

BurgerIM will have a milkshake bar where you pick your base flavor -- vanilla, chocolate or strawberry -- and choose ingredients to add to the shake. There will even be specialty flavors such as peanut butter, oreo, and bacon.

The location at Killian Crossing, 1033 Roberts Branch Parkway, is accepting applications. Find the menu and online applications at burgerim.com