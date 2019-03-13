CHARLESTON, S.C. — Are you free next week? Then you could be part of a new HBO series that's filming right here in South Carolina.

"The Righteous Gemstones," a new comedy starring John Goodman, Danny McBride and Adam Devine, is looking for over 200 extras to portray church goers in the series.

Filming will take place in Charleston next week over the course of three days: March 18-20. The casting call states most extras are only be needed for one day. However, each extra must be available that entire day — as long as each scene takes.

If you're interested in being an extra, submit two current photos (one close up and one full-length) along with name, phone number, age, height, weight, clothing sizes, description of visible tattoos, description of car and available date to TRGrequest@gmail.com.

For more information, visit the casting website.