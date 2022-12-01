New home hopes to help young women facing homelessness proposed in Columbia

The two-story, 3,000 square foot residential building would house up to 10 people at a time and would be staffed by counselors and social workers 24 hours a day.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new supportive housing program for young women facing homelessness could soon be coming to Columbia.

On Thursday the City's Board of Zoning Appeals is scheduled to hear public comment on the proposed development near Millwood Avenue and Pendleton Street.

Resident Tommy Adams said the plot of land has sat vacant for many years.

"It was a bunch of houses at first, but it's been an empty lot for about 30 years now," said Adams.

Now MIRCI, a nonprofit housing and helping those with mental illnesses is looking to develop the land into transitional housing for women ages 17 to 24 who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

According to documents filed with the city, the two-story, 3,000 square foot residential building would house up to 10 people at a time and would be staffed by counselors and social workers 24 hours a day.

Adams said him and his neighbors are welcoming the new development.

"I see a lot of 'em--homeless men and women walking so it'll be nice for them to have somewhere for them to stay," said Adams. "It’ll be a good thing."

Mirci said the proposal is similar to their men's home on Washington street which opened in 2018.

"I think it’s a good thing and living here I haven't had any issues so I wouldn't see why there would be any resistance to it," said Lana Perez, who has lived near the Washington Street property for about four months.

Just like the men's facility, the young women will have house rules, curfews, and a development plan.

According to MIRCI's website, more than 90% of youth find permanent housing and more than 70% improve their education or secure jobs.