One thousand new homes being developed in Elloree over next decade

ELLOREE, S.C. — One thousand homes are coming to the Town of Elloree. The new development is called McCord's Ferry and is located at Lake Marion near Santee.

“Coming down I-26, I-95, you’ll notice that coming out of Charleston is becoming more developed -- Summerville, Ridgeville, things of that nature. This is technically the next stop," said Kelsey Walker, director of new home coordination at McCord's Ferry.

Walker says this is the reason developers chose to bring new housing to Elloree. The property's main developer is based in the Mount Pleasant and Charleston areas.

The houses will include single family structures, town homes, cottages, and waterfront condos. Homes will range from $300,000 to $500,000.

Developers say this new development will cause property value in the surrounding residential areas to rise.

“As we build homes that hit that higher price points, it also helps the value of the homes surrounding it," said Walker.

Developers say the goal is to push for growth and expansion in the area, hopefully attracting more residents to the area and bringing more commerce.

“We’re looking at investing in other ways into the community to bring resources so our hope is that with what we bring to the area, it will also bring people which will then help invest back into the community itself," said Walker.