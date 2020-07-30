New initiative to clean up litter connects neighbors in South Carolina

Grab a Bucket SC encourages people to fill buckets up with litter, throw it out, then pass the bucket on to a neighbor to do the same.

The Grab a Bucket program aims to reduce litter across South Carolina not only to keep the Palmetto State beautiful, but to help the environment.

People can pick up supplies to clean up their neighborhood from Keep the Midlands Beautiful's office in West Columbia.

“Email or call us to get the bucket. We’ll put the bucket together for you. It has your bucket, a litter grabber, a vest, some gloves, and hand sanitizer. And it has directions on the inside of the bucket,” Hunt says.

“What we want you to do is fill up your bucket as many times as you’d like, somewhere close to home and then clean it up, pass it on to your neighbor or somebody else who’s interested so that we’re working on keeping South Carolina beautiful across the state,” says Laura Anne Hunt, executive director of Keep the Midlands Beautiful, a local affiliate of Keep South Carolina Beautiful.

PalmettoPride Goes outside for a walk: There's no way we're going to find enough trash to fill up this bucket. Also us: 😐 We challenge Palmetto Outdoor Center to join us for #GrabABucketSC. 🙌 Find out how you can...

After cleaning up a neighborhood, people are encouraged to pass the bucket on to someone else so they can clean up their community. Or they can return the supplies to Keep the Midlands beautiful.

“[Litter is] in our water, we have it in our storm water. I’m sure several people have heard about it being in our oceans. It harms wildlife. A lot of the increase in litter that we’ve seen is the PPE. People I guess are just flicking their PPE out of their cars, unfortunately. And we absolutely want to encourage people to dispose of their PPE properly. So, that means take off your gloves, take off your mask and actually put it physically in a trash can, not a recycling bin.”