New justice reform program to help train Columbia, Richland County officers

Both the Columbia Police Department and the Richland County Sheriffs' Department have agreed to use the scenario-based role-playing to address racial indifference.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia SC Branch of the NAACP on Monday announced a new justice reform program in the Palmetto State, which will be used to train officers with the Columbia Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Officials with the Columbia NAACP say they served as facilitators to bring together a multi-disciplined group of professionals consisting of academic researchers, faith-based leaders, law enforcement training specialists, mental health experts, social workers and non-profit organizations.

The organization is called the Communal Race Relations Training Selection Committee (C.R.R.T.S.)

The NAACP Columbia Branch helped with creating a safe space for these professional leaders to move away from their individual silos and engage in the difficult, but important, conversations relating to the presence of racial indifference, implicit bias, transparency, and the need for measurable race-related training within law enforcement.

Over the past 11 months, officials say CRRTS identified instances of racial indifference and implicit bias within the practice of policing, and then agreed upon a training strategy to remedy the presence of each.

This strategy includes scenario-based role-playing within law enforcement and measuring the effectiveness of all training. With the help of community volunteers, both the Columbia Police Department and Richland County Sheriffs' Department have agreed to use the scenario-based role-playing to address racial indifference.

Members of the CRRTS include:

Eric DeVan (100 Black Men)

Bishop Eric Freeman, Pastor, Meeting Place Church of Greater Columbia

Police Chief Skip Holbrook, Columbia Police Department

Deputy Chief Melron Kelly, Columbia Police Department

Dr. Judith McCay, conflict resolution expert

Walter Shawn McDaniels, Columbia NAACP Criminal Justice Committee

Cpt. Dominique Pagano, Richland County Sheriff's Department

Jasmine Phan, conflict resolution practitioner

Charmaine Primus, social worker

Valerie Reese, child psychologist

Nancy Rhoads, Columbia NAACP Legal Redress Committee

Eric Rosdail, S.C. Law Enforcement Division

Cpt. JP Williams, Columbia Police Department