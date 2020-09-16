Voters can choose between an osprey, bear or the Purple Martin for the new Lex-Richland 5 school

CHAPIN, S.C. — Piney Woods Elementary, Lexington-Richland School District Five’s 13th elementary school, is asking the community for input to help decide their school mascot.

Voters have three options to choose from: the Purple Martins, the Bears or the Ospreys.

To cast your vote, click here.

The options were narrowed down by the Elementary School 13 Naming Committee, consisting of district leaders, parents, local Chapin residents and an area historian during an August 25 committee meeting.

Per school board policy FF, “a committee of seven or nine people will be appointed to recommend names to the board. ...The committee will bring their recommendations to the superintendent. The superintendent will forward the recommendations of the committee to the board with his/her recommendation.”

The name of the new elementary school in Chapin was approved by the Board of Trustees during a regularly scheduled meeting on August 24.

Piney Woods Elementary is slated to open in the fall of 2021.