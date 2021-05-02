New Lexington Pavilion construction to wrap up at the end of February

The new pavilion located off South Church Street will feature heating and air conditioning.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The new pavilion in the Town of Lexington should wrap up on construction by the end of this month.

The town announced last year in the State of the Town address they would be working on several projects. Some included road and traffic light improvements, but also adding a new pavilion downtown.

It'll be on South Church Street right next to the Icehouse Amphitheater.

"This will provide an area for vendors to set up. It has fans and heat for the winter time," said Laurin Barnes with the Town of Lexington.

The project will become the new home for the Lexington Farmer's Market and for food trucks in the area. Town officials say the open air covered pavilion will be paid for through general obligation bonds, costing $2 million.

A sneak peak inside the new Icehouse Amphitheater Pavilion!🤩



We're counting down the days until we'll be able to enjoy it! pic.twitter.com/o5mGqNLkeu — Town of Lexington SC (@TownLexingtonSC) February 3, 2021

Barnes says they expect to be finished up with construction by the end of this month.

"It's really exciting to add on to Main Street and everything that's going on down here," explained Barnes. "It's just a good place where the community can come and enjoy. The amphitheater being here and now the pavilion being outdoors during the pandemic, it's a lot easier and safer to have events outside. We're just excited for a place for the community to come out and enjoy."