"I thank God for this": Bowman's first library to open soon

BOWMAN, S.C. — A new library is soon to open in the Town of Bowman. Local officials say this will be the first library in the town's history.

Herschell Johnson has always been in Bowman, but one thing she's never had access to is a library. Soon, that is going to change.

“I’m excited, to be honest, because this is a small town and one time we was going down," Johnson said. "It looked like didn’t nobody really wanna pick it back up."

Last year, Orangeburg County began construction of the library. Construction is now complete.

“Now, we’ve got a place where our children can go and see it, and we have access to, and we don’t have to run to Orangeburg or wherever to go to the library," said Bowman mayor Bowman Patsy Rhett.

Having this kind of access is something residents say the town is currently lacking.

“A lot of our kids don’t have computers at home, internet at home, and now, they could have free assistance to come and sit down and use the library as needed," Johnson said.

In the meantime, Rhett said the town hall has offered itself as a resource for wifi, computers, and books.

The town is hoping the library will open over the next couple of months.

Right across the street from the library, a new park is also being built.