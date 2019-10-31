Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Changes are underway on Columbia's Devine Street.

The Old Shandon neighborhood is the latest hot spot for prime real estate, and new development there is set to be a landmark.

News 19 got our first look inside Devine District, the new apartment complex set to open next month.

The apartments and new luxury condominiums are at the corner of Devine and Maple.

"I think Columbia is seeing a great influx of amazing people in the area. I think what it's also a testament to is people not wanting to leave the area," said Derica Robinson, Marketing Director for Estates & Companies, who owns the Devine District community.

Devine District will be comprised of 114 apartments. They are 1 and 2-bedroom apartments with a price tag starting at $1,100.

The property has an accessible rooftop and a bikeshare program.

A block away will be The House, or a big communal area for Devine District and 700 Woodrow residents. It will have a library, a gourmet kitchen and a backyard to entertain residents and a large group of guests.

"It's paying homage to some of Old Shandon," said Robinson. "So in Old Shandon, if you look into their history, you'll find they had what they called their community club. They would have weekly events there for everyone in the community. We thought that was really cool and wondered how we could incorporate that into Devine"

In front of the apartments, right off Devine Street, will sit 5,000 square feet of retail space.

Estates & Companies

"Everyone loves to be on Devine Street," said Robinson. "We opened 700 Woodrow, it's about 75 homes and there was high demand. Someone always wants to live there and there was a waiting list, so we said you know what, that's telling us something. People want to be here. So, let's create a solution, and Devine District was our solution."

Across Maple Street will be Trolley at Devine Street.

Estates & Companies

The property will be comprised of 30 condos made up of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom options.

Estates & Companies

The price tag there starts at roughly $290,000.

"We've integrated ourselves into the amazing live-work-play lifestyle of Devine Street," said Robinson. "You live here, and the street itself is an amenity. You have all these amazing shops, all of these amazing places to eat. Bloom just opened with great coffee."

Devine District is set to open November 26. Trolley at Devine Street will open in January.