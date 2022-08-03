Oldest building in Rowesville to become museum

The building, built in 1872, was the former WP Dukes and Son Mercantile.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Town of Rowesville is looking to give new life to its oldest building.

The goal is to turn it into a museum.

“We decided to bring Rowesville history back to life and this is the beginning of it," said Mayor Paul Bishop.

Bishop says the building was built in 1872 and it's known as the former WP Dukes and Son Mercantile. Now, the town is working on giving it new life.

“We anticipate showing what life was like back in the turn of the 20th Century," said Bishop.

The building is located across the street from the Rowesville Town Hall. The project was made possible with the state penny sales tax.

Bishop says the museum will showcase a wood saw mill from the 1900s, a bedroom set built in 1919, and elements of the Southern Railway.

In 1840, the company ran from Branchville through Rowesville and into Columbia.

“The problem that small towns have is lack of their old buildings and so this is an ideal opportunity to save our oldest building in town," he said.

So far, the town has invested $10,000 into the project.

Currently the town is working on demolishing the interior that had become infested with termites. The demolition is estimated to cost another $3,000.

Bishop says the project is ongoing and is being worked on as the town receives the necessary funds.