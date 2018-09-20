Columbia, SC (WLTX) - As a new year approaches, Greenville Health System and Palmetto Health are getting ready to unveil a new single brand.

With a new brand comes a new name, logo and purpose statement, meaning Greenville Health System, Palmetto Health and Palmetto Health-USC Medical Group will soon be retired.

The separate brands will become a single brand in 2019.

GHS and Palmetto Health will begin the change in early 2019, while Palmetto Health-USC Medical Group is expected to switch later in the year. SC Health Company, the interim name of the parent company, will also get new name.

However, legacy hospital identities, such as Baptist, Greenville Memorial, Laurens, Richland and Tuomey, are set to be part of the new names.

