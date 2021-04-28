'I will always be approachable': New Newberry Police Chief on goals and plans for agency

After several years with the Newberry Police Department, Kevin Goodman was sworn in as Chief last week.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — There's a new chief at the Newberry Police Department. Kevin Goodman, who rose through the ranks, says he has several goals he plans to accomplish in the community.

“Life just happens, you know. I’ve been here 26 years and seen the police department evolve," Kevin Goodman said. "I just felt it was my calling.”

After several years with the Newberry Police Department, Kevin Goodman was sworn in as Chief on April 21, 2021. It's a role he doesn’t take lightly.

“I’ve worked my way up through the ranks," Goodman said.

As chief, he said has a list of several things he hopes to accomplish.

“My biggest goal is to strengthen community relationships," Goodman said. "We have really good community relationships in Newberry, but everything can be better, that’s one thing. The other thing is empowering the men and women who work here.”

Before Goodman became chief, he was a captain under Roy McClurkin, who recently retired after more than 35 years in law enforcement.

“I left some wonderful people there to protect the citizens of this city because I’m a citizen now, and I wanted to make sure I left people there who were going to take care of me and the other citizens of this city," McClurkin said.

As the new chief, Goodman wants the community of Newberry to know he will always be around when needed.