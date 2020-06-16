New Pavilion in Lexington now under construction

The Town of Lexington says the new pavilion will be the new home to the Lexington Farmer's Market.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Construction on a new pavilion in the Town of Lexington is underway.

The pavilion will sit on South Church Street right next to the Icehouse Amphiteater and the Town of Lexington administration building.

Originally, the Town of Lexington made the announcement in the State of the Town Address that it would invest in several projects in the area. This included traffic and park projects.

Town officials say the open air covered pavilion will be paid for through general obligation bonds, costing $2 million.

Since construction for this project is outdoors, the coronavirus pandemic is not expected to impact the schedule.

Laurin Barnes, who works with the town, says that once complete, the project will become the new home for the Lexington Farmer's Market and for food trucks in the area.

"I just think it will be a great addition to the Amphiteater and it will kind of complete this area," said Barnes. "It will be a great area and a staple for the downtown vicinity where people can come and it will just be easier for the vendors and it will also be easier on staff who have to set up tents each week. So you'll take that out of it and it will be basically like a mainstay on Main Street."