Forest Acres residents will soon have to register pets, pay fees

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — If you have a furry friend, they will soon no longer live rent free in the greater Columbia area. You're soon going to have to pay a price for their license to live in Forest Acres.

The City of Forest Acres has officially approved their intergovernmental agreement with Richland County for animal control services.

According to the city's attorney, the city previously had this agreement with Richland County, but this time around, dog and cat owners have to pay a license fee to Richland County to register their pet.

It's $4 a year for those spayed and neutered, $20 a year for those that aren't.

"There are exceptions to that for service animals, I think hunting dogs, a few specific categories that are exempt from that," said William Dillard, Forest Acres city attorney.

Dillard tells News 19 other Richland County jurisdictions already follow this rule.

"Everybody in unincorporated Richland County is subject to that, basically every other municipality within Richland County is subject to that. Blythewood, Eastover and the portion of Irmo within Richland County all have this agreement and work under the county ordinance," Dillard said.

Local dog owners explain that they have no issue with the fee.

"You want a government to have an idea of what animals are actually in its jurisdiction, I mean especially if some of the animals are dangerous," Elizabeth Franklin-Best, Forest Acres resident said.

"It's very easy and I think it's a very reasonable amount," Kathleen Taylor, city of Columbia resident said.

Leaders in Forest Acres explain there's a fine if you don't register your pet. It's $500, but folks in Forest Acres will have a 30 day grace period after the ordinance is adopted.

And according to city leaders in Forest Acres, the pet licensing portion of the ordinance in the intergovernmental agreement is expected to be adopted into law by August.

Also, Forest Acres council members tell News 19 once you're registered, you'll get a notification from Richland County every year.

The city tells News 19 they plan to get the word out to residents about this fee following Tuesday night's meeting.