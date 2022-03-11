New plant brings jobs, economic development to Sumter

Nova Molecular Technologies has a new plant set to open next week in Sumter. It will bring 25 jobs to the area initially, with more to come over the next 8-10 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUMTER, S.C. — Nova Molecular Technologies, a solvent recovery and recycling plant, will bring 25 new jobs to Sumter when it opens next week. Over the next 8-10 years, it will continue to develop and bring up to 75 jobs to the area.

"It’s a huge shot in the arm for Sumter's economy anytime we have an announcement like this," Chris Hardy with the Sumter Chamber of Commerce explained. "We just hope that now that the pandemic is somewhat behind us, we can have more of these as time goes on."

Not only will it provide more jobs, Hardy explains, "but it will also include higher paying jobs, which is better for Sumter’s overall economy and our average median household income and so on and so forth, which has a domino effect on so many other things."

According to Nova's Vice President of Operations Greg Hoffman, these include: "chemical plant operators, engineers, chemists..."

This comes as Sumter’s unemployment rate continues to decrease, sitting at 3.7% for September.

"South Carolina and Sumter in particular have been just very great to work with from a business standpoint," Hoffman shared.

This is partially because Sumter is designated as an opportunity zone, which is an initiative enacted through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. It means there is a federal tax incentive to get private investors into these communities.

"I’ve had the opportunity to work in a lot of other locations and this has been one of the most business-friendly climates to work in," Hoffman added.

Hardy says he thinks that trend will continue, hopefully bringing in other businesses in the future.