New playground equipment coming to the Town of Springdale park

On November 18th, the park will close so crews can begin working to bring in the new equipment.

SPRINGDALE, S.C. — The Town of Springdale will be closing Felton C. Benton Park soon so they can add equipment to the park.

One of the most popular places in the Town of Springdale is the Felton C. Benton Park. Many families used the park so kids can play on the playground year-round or the splash pad during the summer months.

The town says they're looking forward to bringing additions to the popular park.

"Last we got approval from the Accommodations Tax Board that we could upgrade our playground equipment," said Ashley Watkins, the Town Administrator for Springdale. "If you've been out here, you can kind of see we've got some aging equipment so we were able to use those funds to get those improvements."

Watkins says accommodation tax money is state and local accommodations tax that's used specifically for tourism related expenses.

Town officials say they believe some of the equipment has been at the park for 20 years.

The town will be getting brand new equipment for the playground in the back of the park, along with new equipment for the toddler area. Other parts around the park will be painted as well.

"Our splashpad gets a lot of people... we want to make sure in the offseason that we can have good equipment for those visitors at that time," explained Watkins.

On November 18th, the park will close so crews can begin working to bring in the new equipment. The public works department will also begin taking down the old equipment.

The park will reopen for the town's Christmas celebrating, but will shit down again to reopen 4-6 weeks after the new equipment is installed.

Watkins hopes this will bring something new and exciting for the community at a park people already love.