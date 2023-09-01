5 new eats coming to Columbia in 2023

Several new restaurants are expanding locations to the Columbia area in 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five new places to grab a bite or a drink are coming to Garners Ferry, Five Points, and Decker Boulevard.

On Devine Street, the Smashburger next to Moe's Southwest Grill closed recently but soon will be turned into a chicken restaurant called 'Dave's Hot Chicken', but no opening date has been announced yet.

Practically across the street will be Clutch Coffee, which is slated to open on Saturday, January 21.

Co-founder and CEO, Darren Spicer says the local coffee shop will have something for everyone.

"We started in Morrisville, North Carolina... in 2018. This will be the very first one in South Carolina so that's exciting for us. We have coffee, juices, teas, shakes, and smoothies," Spicer said.

Clutch Coffee will also be giving out free drinks to everyone the entire first day they are open.

Down the road on Devine Street across the street from Illuminati Glass Gallery & Smoke Shop will be Griffin's Chophouse. The Lexington restaurant is looking to open a different, more laid-back experience in Columbia, and this location is set to open in 2023 as well.

In Five Points, the famous Yesterday's building that people have been anticipating new life for since the beloved bar closed in April of 2020.

The Louisiana-based restaurant Ruby Sunshine just signed the lease to set up shop inside of the old Yesterday's building and says they are working on design plans to combine the history of Yesterday's with the new colors of Ruby Sunshine.

Their CEO Peter Gaudreau says the restaurant will bring spicy brunch flavors to the area.

"We cannot wait to be a part of the community and bring that brunch life to Columbia. We are well known for our eggs benedict, people love our Bloody Mary's and we have some of the best mimosas ever," Gaudreau said with a smile.

Related Articles Columbia Children's Theatre moving to West Columbia

Ruby Sunshine is expected to open in the summer of this year. The restaurant owners will be in town on Friday to try to finalize their design plans.