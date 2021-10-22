Foodies get excited, five new restaurants heading to Five Points

From biscuits to pizza and even a spot to grab a bento box.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Whether you love biscuits, or burgers or bento boxes filled with sushi, some new restaurants coming to Five Points have got you covered.

For years, Five Points has been the place to head out for a night of bar hopping and a place where many felt, only college kids go at night.

But these five new restaurants that are about to call Five Points home are hoping to help change that view.

Katy Renfoe with the Five Points Association, says adding family-orientated businesses is a way to get more people to the area.

"We hope its going to bring some new life to the Five Points," said Renfoe.

"There's more to us then just nightlife, adding more restaurants and adding more retail… will help get more people down here," she added.

"We're more than just the college nightlife district, that's kinda the way we've been portrayed for a long time now, we have a lot of things to do anytime of day you are here."

John Robert Barth, is the owner of Flying Biscuit Café, a new eatery coming this December. He said, "We all know what Five Points was and I think we all know what it can be, and I am just very excited to be part of the change."

"We are a family restaurant… We are a breakfast brunch and lunch restaurant."

He says the vibe and the potential of Five Points is what caught his attention. "The area around it is a huge draw, being near South Carolina is great, being near the downtown business district is wonderful, then you look the other direction and you have neighborhoods everywhere."

Ronaldo Hernandez who owns Pita Pit says the pandemic forced him to close his doors for awhile, "It was hard on every body and still being hard," said Hernandez.

"Since March last year, to last week when we opened for the first time," he said relief in his eyes.

Those doors now open, he says the mixed bag of cultures is why he stays in Five Points.

"There's a big growth of diversity of cultures," said Hernandez.

The other restaurants who've come or are coming include, Blue Pizza, Furusato, a Japanese-style grab-and-go place offering pre-prepared bento style boxes.