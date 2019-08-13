CAMDEN, S.C. — A groundbreaking ceremony took place for a new Revolutionary War visitors center in Camden Tuesday afternoon.

The new center will be built near the historic Camden Revolutionary War site and will be funded thanks to donations from the city of Camden, Kershaw County, and Central Carolina Technical College (CCTC).



The center will be made up of three buildings:

--A main visitors building: that will be focused on Native American, African American, and South Carolina Back-country history during the American Revolutionary War, and tying into and promoting Camden and Kershaw County as an anchor for the Liberty Trail.

- An educational building that will be used by CCTC staff and students, with fully-functioning kitchen and classrooms

- An open air market that will be used by residents and visitors.

“This place will be a place to bring our children to tell them the story about who we are it will be a place that will lure visitors from all over who want to experience how America was made.” says South Carolina Senator Vincent Sheheen who was a major part in organizing the project.

“It’s going to be a tourism focal point and we believe it will attract a lot of people to the state of South Carolina especially the Midlands.” Said Mel Pearson, Camden City manager.

Community leaders are hopeful the site will be completed by the end of 2020.