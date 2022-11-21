New faces introduced to Richland School District Two board

Angela Nash, Niki Porter, Joe Trapp, and Tamika Washington are the newest board members for Richland District Two.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland School District Two introduced the community to its newest board members on Monday.

After the November election, the Richland Two board now has four new members out of seven.

Each new member took the oath of office and signed documents to officially become part of the school board Monday. These new members are Niki Porter, Tamika Washington, Angela Nash, and Joe Trapp who will serve on the board for the next four years.

Angela Nash says she hopes to help bring a sense of togetherness to the school system.

"We're here to serve the people and that's what we're going to do but we're going to work together and be civil, that's definitely on our agenda to do," Nash stated.

The new board members want to put more of a focus on finances, community relations, and most of all students.

High school student, Ethan Lopez, says he is looking forward to seeing this board at work.

"I'm feeling absolutely great," Lopex said with a smile. "These board members are going to make changes that this board has needed for a very long time."

New board member, Tamika Washington, focused her campaign on accountability by the district board, teachers, and students. Niki Porter focused on student equity, achievement, and attendance, similar to the new member, Joe Trapp. Trapp says now that he is on the board, he wants to provide students with opportunities he never had.

"I know a lot of people that have graduated and really don't have a good future ahead of them, because they haven't chosen the right field or they haven't honed their skills enough," Trapp explained. "I really hope that we as a school district can work on that."

The new board voted to appoint Lindsay Agostini as the new Board Chair, Dr. Monica Scott as Vice Chair, and Angela Nash as Board Secretary.