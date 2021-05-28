New Rosewood mural dedicated to Columbia's Black history

The mural highlights the story of 24 children who fought for their right to education in a then segregated Richland One school district in 1964.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Valencia park in the Rosewood neighborhood is now home to a new mural that depicts the fight for education during segregation in Columbia.

The City of Columbia held a dedication ceremony today for the artwork, titled "The pursuit of education, Rosewood Elementary, and school desegregation".

The mural highlights the story of 24 children who fought for their right to education in a then segregated Richland One school district in 1964.

The artist, Mcclellan Douglas, said he used a picture of the first day of integration at Rosewood Elementary as inspiration for the piece.