New Rosewood mural dedicated to Columbia's Black history

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Valencia park in the Rosewood neighborhood is now home to a new mural that depicts the fight for education during segregation in Columbia.
The City of Columbia held a dedication ceremony today for the artwork, titled "The pursuit of education, Rosewood Elementary, and school desegregation".
The mural highlights the story of 24 children who fought for their right to education in a then segregated Richland One school district in 1964.
The artist, Mcclellan Douglas, said he used a picture of the first day of integration at Rosewood Elementary as inspiration for the piece.
Columbia's Assistant City Manager, Henry Simons says "Each location is designed to tell a story about African Americans that were connected historically to their communities and how they influenced culture and society. So today, we continue to celebrate the very essence of their courage, the very essence of their commitment and their unwavering determination and we highlight their collective contributions."
This is the third art dedication the city has held.