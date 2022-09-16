"There are officers everywhere": Parents react to new safety measures at Richland 2 athletic events

After a fight shut down a football game a week ago, Richland School District 2 adjusted their safety guidelines and put them in place on Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The "Friday Night Lights" were blue as Richland Two implemented increased safety measures and had extra security for week 5 of Friday night football.

Fans were sent through metal detectors and had to have their student IDs checked and tickets scanned to get inside the games.

The new rules about student IDs and hanging out around the game were implemented after a fight at a Spring Valley football game. Seven teenagers have since been arrested as part of the investigation into the incident.\

At this Friday's game, parents say they noticed even more security measures.

"With the number of officers that you see and security, and all of the teachers and everything, and the metal detectors, it seems like a safe environment," said father, Matt Bastos.

Richland School District Two sent us a statement saying in part, "With these measures and the additional security and law enforcement presence, we expect tonight's game... to be a safe and enjoyable family event."

However, some fans we spoke with had mixed reactions to the added security measures.

"I was at the game last week and they are really blowing this all out of proportion. There's no need for all this. Everyone is just here to see good football," Spring Valley fan, Justin Mallory said.