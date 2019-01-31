COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new bill would make require pit bull owners to register their dogs if they don't sterilized their pets and microchip them.

The bill was introduced earlier this month in the South Carolina House of Representatives.

The measure specifically addresses what the law defines as "fertile" pit bulls; in other words, they have not been spayed or neutered. Dogs that have had those procedures would not need to be registered.

People would need to have a county animal control agency determine if the dog is a pit bull. (The bill covers the American pit bull, American Staffordshire terrier, Staffordshire bull terrier, and a dog displaying the physical traits of one or more of the those breeds.)

Owners would then need to register the dog within 30 days and pay a $500 fee to keep their animals.

It also requires a person to submit in writing documentation confirming compliance, a notice of breed determination, and paperwork registering the dog's microchip.

If someone fails to comply, they'd be subject to a misdemeanor, with a fine of $1,000 and potentially up to a year in jail.

The bill says the measure is needed because pit bulls are the most desired breed for dog fighting, and non-sterlized dogs are more likely to bite. It also says many of the dogs are dying in shelters.

Dogs that are less than eight weeks old and have been owned less than 30 days would be exempt, as would animals where a veterinarian has determined that sterilizing the animal could affect its health.

The bill has been referred to committee for discussion.