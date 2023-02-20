New signage along the Riverwalk hopes to point people toward other local businesses and destinations

Both the City of Cayce and West Columbia recieved a grant to install signage along the Riverwalk that encourages local tourism.

CAYCE, S.C. — The Riverwalk in Cayce and West Columbia has received new signage that points to different destinations surrounding the trail.

Cayce Mayor Elise Partin says they hope that the signs are useful to Riverwalk visitors and the city itself.

"We know that people come from all over to enjoy that Riverwalk," Mayor Partin explained. "While they are here they do go enjoy a coffee at Piecewise Coffee or they go find the Starbucks... but having the signage will just enhance that exponentially."

The signs were brought to the area for $137,000 in grant money. The funding came from the state's Parks, Recreation, and Tourism grant.

The signs point in the direction of certain local attractions like the Cayce Arts District, and they also give estimations for how long it would take to bike or walk to these spots.

Ricardo Burrola says he and his family just moved to the area and decided to take Monday to go explore.

"This is our first time coming here, so it's just helpful to know what the mileage is and where we can take the kids for a quick walk," Burrola said.

I also spoke with Miquela Arias and Stanley Wilson. Miquela frequents the park and says she is happy the signs have gone up.

"That's really good, we need more things that show where everything is around here to get people more involved," she said.

One of those places hoping to be found through the new signs is the Weco Bottle and Biergarten.

"The more new people the better," said owner, Phill Blair. "Hopefully they have a good time and become repeat business even if they're just visiting from out of town."