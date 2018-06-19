COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A new South Carolina law will allow children adopted in the state to see their sealed birth certificates after they turn 18 with written consent from their birth parents.



The law passed last month will go into effect in July 2019.



Along with birth certificates, the law would let adopted children to see the medical history and contact information for the people who put them up for adoption if they allow it.



South Carolina Foster Parent Association Executive Director Carl Brown says he has fostered more than 200 children and many of them want to know where they came from and who they are.



Other adults who were adopted say the health information can fill in vital questions about hereditary diseases and other health problems.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.