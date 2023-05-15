A "novel" walk in the garden in Irmo

This Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. families will be able to walk through a tale of gardening at Rawls Creek Park.

IRMO, S.C. — The Irmo Community Garden is spruced up and ready for this weekend: The launch of the garden's new story walk.

If you're wondering what that is, it's just as it sounds.

Come Saturday, folks in Irmo will be able to walk through the community garden and read a fun story start to finish by looking at specific plaques.

It's something the founders of the garden wanted when they built the space last year at Rawls Creek Park.

"Our children lack certain skills and reading is one of them. So this gives them an opportunity to be able to read and be outside," Rosalind Cook-Hillian, garden coordinator said.

Cook-Hillian explains it was a community effort, with local businesses like the Irmo Music Academy paying for the stands and Girl Scouts families creating the plaques.

Valerie Byrd Fort helped piece the story walk together.

"It's so important because if kiddos, if adults don't read, then they don't learn as much right, and then reading is just, it can be such an escape, so it's good for your mental health, it's good to learn from the books that you read and it's a great thing for families of course to do together," said Byrd Fort, Cocky's Reading Express coordinator.

Byrd Fort works with USC's literacy outreach program called Cocky's Reading Express. She's also a local Girl Scouts troop leader and teaches future librarians.

The event Saturday is free to the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with book giveaways, snow cone giveaways, planting and painting.