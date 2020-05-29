CVS is opening new Covid-19 testing sites at select locations in South Carolina starting Friday, May 29.

The company says the new sites will utilize self-swab test at its pharmacy drive-thru locations. This is apart of CVS's initiative to establish 1000 locations across the nation by the end of May.

Self-swab tests will be available to individuals who meet the criteria for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in addition to state and age guidelines.

The new testing sites in the midlands include:

CVS Pharmacy, 900 Assembly Street, Columbia, SC

CVS Pharmacy, 4310 Hardscrabble Road, Columbia, SC

CVS Pharmacy, 2401 Sunset Boulevard, West Columbia, SC

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru tests sites can be found here.

In order to get tested, you must first make an appointment at CVS.com.

Individuals getting tested will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window, where the test kit will be provided along with directions. A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to make sure it is done correctly. According to the company, tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab to be tested and test results will come back in about three days.