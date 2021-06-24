New town homes could be coming to old Busbee Middle School property in Cayce

According to the City of Cayce, the Planning Commission voted to send the recommendation for approval to city council.

CAYCE, S.C. — A new town home development could be coming to the old Busbee Middle School property in Cayce.

On Monday night, the Planning Commission for the City of Cayce held a public hearing to discuss a couple of rezoning requests. One of those included a property on Dunbar Road.

The 10-acre property in the 1400 block of Dunbar Road is currently zoned for office use. According to documents from the city, an applicant has submitted a request for the property to be rezoned to "General Residential, High Rise."

Documents from the City of Cayce indicate the applicant for rezoning is with Great Southern Homes.

A neighbor in the community who spoke with Street Squad says they wouldn't mind seeing new homes coming to the area as Lexington County and the City of Cayce continue to see growth.

According to the City of Cayce, the Planning Commission voted to send the recommendation for approval to city council.

The city said in a statement:

These recommendations will now go to Cayce City Council where all rezoning requests require two readings by the members of Council. This is only a zoning request, thus, at this time, no site development plans for either property have been provided to or reviewed by the City.