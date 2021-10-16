This new travel system essentially loosens restrictions which has prevented most inbound travel from dozens of countries.

The White House has given the go ahead from once banned countries like most of the European Union, United Kingdom, and China.

Travelers like Stephen Carroll from Ireland says he’s thrilled for the news.

"I have family who were trying to get here but obviously they couldn’t the last year or two," said Carroll.

Along with Carroll's family, international travelers will need to show proof of both COVID vaccination and a recent negative COVID test before boarding a flight.

"Me being here, makes them want to come and explore a bit," said Carroll. "I know a lot of guys who live in New York, Irish guys who want to travel back and forth with some restrictions lifted, this will be more of an option now."

International travelers who cross borders with Mexico and Canada for non-essential reasons, or by ferry, will be required to show proof of vaccination by November 8.

By January, foreign travelers crossing land borders for both essential and non-essential reasons will need to be fully vaccinated.

Nicole Brott just came back from Canada, said that she got the vaccine despite not wanting it but something else got in the way.

"My first day that I was supposed to go out I couldn’t get on my flight because I had taken my COVID test 13 minutes too early. They told me Canada would send me back," said Brott.

Brott says these restrictions are getting in the way of meaningful moments with family. "It’s a personal choice and I think everyone can make their own choices," said Brott.

The new rules also add more testing requirements for unvaccinated Americans. They will need to take a test one day before departure and again upon arrival.

Americans don’t have to show proof of vaccination to board international flights to come back to the US.