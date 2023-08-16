New video released in case of woman accused of running over her boyfriend with a car

The body cam footage from the night Gaylyn Morris allegedly ran over her boyfriend Andre Smith in a Castleton parking lot has been released during the trial.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gaylyn Morris is screaming the name of her boyfriend, Andre Smith, as she sits in the back of a police car after learning he was dead.

The body camera video was played on day two of Morris' murder trial.

On June 3, 2022, Morris ran over Smith with her car multiple times in the parking lot of Tilly's Pub and Grill in Castleton.

"When someone is in a parking lot, you don't hear them rev up. They gain acceleration with time. Like, she was at higher rpms, enough where it made me turn around, stop directions, and be like, 'What the heck is going on?' to watch this and see it all happen," said Benjamin Weber, a prosecution witness.

The car stopped with Smith underneath, his head near the front left wheel. Two women who ran out of the bar were the first to talk to Morris, still sitting in the driver's seat.

"I'm speaking with the lady in the car. And I just looked at her and I said, 'Hey, I just need you to stay calm. There's someone underneath your car. I need you to put your car in park," said witness Celeste Whalen.

The first officer to arrive placed Morris in handcuffs. She had tracked Smith to the bar with an Apple AirTag found in the back seat of his car.

She confronted Smith and got into a fight with the woman he was with before they were all told to leave.

Morris left first, and was in her car waiting for her boyfriend to come out.