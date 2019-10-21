COLUMBIA, S.C. — The municipal election on November 5 will be the first time that the Richland County Elections and Voter Registration Office will use the new voting machines.

The City of Columbia wants to make sure that all citizens are aware of the new voting process and have the information needed to cast a vote.

RELATED: First look at South Carolina's new voting machines

A public education campaign has been launched by the city of Columbia where representatives from the Richland County Elections and Voter Registration Office will conduct demonstrations of the new voting machines.

RELATED: SC election commission: 'Taking all reasonable measures to secure our state's election infrastructure'

The following demonstrations have been scheduled to give citizens the opportunity to see and use the new voting machines:

Monday, October 21:

Martin Luther King Park

2300 Greene Street, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 22:

Francis Burns United Methodist Church in the Fellowship Hall

5616 Farrow Road, beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Thursday, October 24:

Eau Claire Print Building

3907 Ensor Avenue, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday, October 25:

Woodlands Park

6500 Olde Knight Parkway, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 26:

Soda City Market on Main Street

Hosted by the League of Women Voters, from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 27:

Francis Burns United Methodist Church in the Fellowship Hall

5616 Farrow Road, beginning at 1:00 p.m.

For voter inquiries, please contact the Richland County Elections and Voter Registration Office at (803)-576-2240.

For questions regarding the City of Columbia Municipal Election please contact the Office of the City Clerk at (803)-545-3045 or visit www.columbiasc.gov/elections.

RELATED: New voting machines unveiled in Sumter County

RELATED: Absentee Ballot information for Irmo residents

RELATED: Richland County Voter Registration and Elections prepares to use new voting machines