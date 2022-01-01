x
State park rangers to host New Year's hikes across SC

The First Day Hike program has walks ranging from half a mile to 5 miles all throughout the day.
Credit: Beth Baldauf
Sesquicentennial State Park

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rangers at South Carolina state parks plan to kick of 2022 by leading hikes across the state on New Year’s Day. 

The First Day Hike program has walks ranging from half a mile to 5 miles all throughout the day. The hikes vary from leisurely strolls to strenuous workouts. 

They include looking at wildflowers at Oconee Station State Park, hunting for shells and fossils during low tide at Edisto Beach State Park or learning about Revolutionary War history at the Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site.

Guided First Day Hikes are included with park admission and are a New Year’s Day tradition in state parks all over the country. All participating hikers will receive an official First Day Hike sticker.

First Day Hikes will also jumpstart a new initiative in South Carolina State Parks. Beginning January 1, use #StepsInSCStateParks to share your walking, hiking or other active adventures any time you’re visiting a park. The year-long promotion aims to encourage more visitors to get moving in South Carolina State Parks.

The full schedule of hikes is at the South Carolina State Parks website.

