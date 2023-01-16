City of Newberry hosts 22nd annual March for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The event welcomed hundreds of people who walked almost a mile to honor MLK's vision.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a day to remember, celebrate and perform acts of service.

The Town of Newberry held its 22nd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration with an almost 1-mile march from Miller Chapel A.M.E to Bethlehem Baptist Church for a church service that focused on his mission.

"The main message that we try to portray for our location community is that MLK day is a day on, not a day off, meaning we want to make sure our community is engaged and involved when it comes to celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and everything he's done for our nation and our world," said City Council Member Carlton Kinard.

Hundreds of people joined him as he walked down Main Street. One of those was 82-year-old Andrew Henderson, who used two walking sticks to make sure he could complete the important march.

"Perseverance, initiative, those kinds of things, and I wanted to do it," said Henderson.

"I love the concept of Newberry County and getting together in our community and doing so many things," said attendee Lee York. "It was beautiful to see so many people, black, white, all different cultures coming together. I'm overjoyed. I'm trying to find the words to express that."