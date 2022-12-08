'It’s a handful of us': Newberry highlights Black-owned businesses

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 18% of the country's businesses are minority owned.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — August is Black Business Month, a time to celebrate and acknowledge different black-owned businesses in our community.

Donnie Bates is one of the most recent black business owners to call Newberry home.

Bates opened Tankman's Garage Tavern two months ago after serving 21 years in the military. He said the support from the community has been overwhelming.

"When Everyone comes in having a good time, talking, collaborating. It makes me feel good," said Bates.

Bates describes the experience of opening a business as anything but easy.

"I’ve been trying to open up since 2018, so it took four years to get everything open. There were a lot of obstacles in the way but I didn’t give up I just kept going," said Bates.

Tia Devette is a former ER nurse turned entrepreneur. She and her family opened Laila's Place on Main Street during the pandemic.

Devette said they named the business after her daughter.

The family owned business serves up homemade sandwiches and donuts, as well as Hershey's Ice cream.

"We wanted people to feel calm when they walk in, we wanted them to feel the love, we really want them to feel welcome when they come through our doors," said Devette.

She said opening during the pandemic proved to be difficult but the success has been sweet. Laila's Place opened a second location in Clinton, South Carolina.

"Just the show of love and support that this community gives us is like no other," said Devette.

These are just a couple of the Black Owned Businesses who call Newberry home. According to the U.S. Census bureau 18% of the country's businesses are minority owned.

"It feels great to be a black business owner," said Bates. "A lot of times you hear people say you cant do it, you can't do it, but like I said I wasn’t gonna let anyone stop me from doing anything."

Devette said the number of black owned businesses is rising and the community is welcoming them with open arms.

"It’s a handful of us. And we welcome new business owners and we support each other, not just among black business owners but among this community," said Bates.

For both business owners, starting a business means building generational wealth for their families.

Customers who walk into Laila's place will often be greeted by one of Devette's three children who help out at the shop every day.

"This will become theirs. And so that is mine and my husband’s Why," she said.

"I want my son, I want to not give him everything I never had, but everything I never knew," said Bates.

While August is Black Business Month, Bates and Devette said they see the importance of highlighting black-owned businesses in their community every day.

"I think we bring a newness to the business community," said Devette. "Just to show moms, show women, black women, it really is possible."

"I want them to see me and see me as themselves, when they get older like they can do anything they want," said Bates.