NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry city workers continue to clean up after this weekend's storms.

Officials say six city parks remain closed after trees were knocked onto the playground equipment.

The City said in a Facebook post, the damage is a safety risk, which is why they decided to close them. The post showed photos of the damage to Mollohon and Gallman Parks.

The parks that are closed include:

Gallman Park on 668 McSwain St

Margaret Hunter Park on 1848 Nance St

Marion Davis Park on 2905 Fair Ave

Mollohon Park on 211 Player St

Wells Japanese Garden on 1608 Lindsay St

Wise St. Park on 2420 Holloway St

"We hope to have them open as soon as possible," said the City of Newberry in a statement.

There is no exact timeline for when they could reopen since each park had different amounts of damage.

City of Newberry

An announcement will be made for each park as it reopens.

RELATED: Storm ravages through Newberry

Severe storms moved through Newberry county and downtown Newberry Saturday evening, causing wind and hail damage across the area.

The National Weather Service office of Columbia conducted a survey of the area on Monday. They concluded that straight-line downburst winds caused the widespread damage.

RELATED: Damage in Newberry caused by downburst according to National Weather Service report

Wind speed estimates for the straight-line wind from the storms are 85 to 95 mph.

The City of Newberry says Calhoun Street remains closed from Main to Johnstone Streets as utility crews continue to work.

RELATED: Wind, hail cause damage, outages in Newberry, Lowcountry

A few people were trapped in their houses for a short period of time, but thankfully no injuries or deaths were reported.

RELATED: Cooling station offers relief, assistance for Newberry storm victims