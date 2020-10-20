Newberry County continues to break voting records, officials say

Officials say that each day they seem to be breaking records for voting and they expect the trend to continue all the way to Election Day.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Across the Palmetto State, voting turn out continues to be high, including in Newberry County.

Newberry County Registration and Elections Director Shanna Proctor said they have already broken turnout records this week and they expect that trend to continue all the way to Election Day.

"Each day, we are starting to break a record," Proctor said. "We've never had turn out this much. We had over 300 on Friday, and then we had a few more yesterday, so we broke that record."

Proctor said even though turnout has been higher than expected, they have had no major issues.

She said lines have been only five to ten minutes long, and voters have continued to practice social distancing and all COVID-19 related safety protocols.

Proctor said she still expects a higher turnout on Election Day, but said they are ready.

"I think our turnout has tripled, but everything has gone up," Proctor said. "In office has increased dramatically, mail has increased dramatically, and I have told my poll workers to be prepared. So, I think the overall number is going to be way higher then it usually is, I think this will be the best turnout we've had in a really long time, as far as numbers."

There are no satellite absentee voting locations in Newberry County, just the main election office located at 1872 Wilson Road.