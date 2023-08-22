Newberry coroner identifies Chapin High School student

Fabian Douglas "Trey" Ruff, III, 17, of Little Mountain was pronounced dead at his home.

CHAPIN, S.C. — A Chapin High School student has died.

The Newberry County coroner, Laura Kneece, has identified the 17-year-old from Little Mountain as Fabian Douglas "Trey" Ruff III.

He was pronounced dead at his home around 9am Tuesday.

The school released this statement to parents:

Dear Eagle Family:

It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the death of one of our students. This tragic event has affected the entire school and community, and I wanted you to be informed so that you will know what happened in order to discuss it with your child.

This morning, one of our Chapin High seniors became ill at home and passed away. He was an outstanding young man who positively impacted his community as a son, brother, classmate, and friend.

We have made grief counselors available to anyone in our school community. Additionally, counselors have been assigned to assist the teachers and students.

There is no way to predict how this tragedy might affect your child, but changes in behavior might be a signal that your child may need assistance to deal with the death of a friend.

• Talk with your child about his/her feelings about the tragedy; share your feelings too

• Talk about what happened; give your child information he/she can understand

• Reassure your child that they are safe; you may need to repeat this reassurance often

• Listen and comfort your child often. Please contact the school at 803-575-5400 if you feel that further follow-up with your child would be helpful.

Thanks for your support as we move forward. We appreciate and echo the thoughts and prayers from our community for this family during this time of loss and grief.

Ed Davis, Principal