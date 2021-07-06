Man killed in Tuesday morning accident in Newberry County identified

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in Newberry County are investigating a deadly single-vehicle accident that happened early Tuesday morning.
According to the Newberry County Coroner's Office, the crash was reported just after midnight on Mudlick Road. The coroner's office provided no additional information regarding how the accident occurred but did say that the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is also involved in the investigation.
Coroner Laura Kneece also identified the victim as 42-year-old William Cook of Newberry. An autopsy is scheduled for this week.
News19 is requesting additional information from the SCHP.