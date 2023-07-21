Newberry County releases first economic development plan

The plan is based on feedback from 400 residents and 200 survey responses.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — For the first time, Newberry County has released its first economic development strategic plan.

It aims to guide the county as it grows over the next five years, helping create more jobs and businesses.

A stroll down Main Street shows downtown Newberry is open for business.

"We've got an eclectic group of businesses from antique stores to hair studios and salons to retail and art. We've got a good mix for everyone downtown," said lifelong Newberry resident Kristina Long.

Long opened Berry Patch Boutique on Main Street in 2021. She said there's even more potential for growth.

"The opera house has gone a really long way and when people come and see a show, they want to eat and shop and have an entire experience while they're here," said Long. "Creating a wholesome conclusive package when they visit Newberry is important."



That growth is the focus of the county's economic development plan.

"We've been really successful with economic development. There's no reason why we can't be better at it," said Newberry County Economic Development Director Rick Farmer.

The plan outlines five goals:

1. Attracting, retaining, and growing businesses

2. Expanding the talent pipeline

3. Investing in the Community

4. Make Newberry County a Choice Location for Businesses, Citizens, and Visitors

5. Be a Leading Economic Development Organization in South Carolina

"We've been very successful at recruiting industries over the years now we need to find a way to improve the skills of our people so that can compete for those better jobs," said Farmer.

Farmer said the 100-page report is based on input from more than 400 residents and 200 survey responses taken over a year.

"The greatest thing about this plan: it's not my plan; it's not the county administrator's plan; it's the community's plan," said Farmer.

Farmer added that the county misses many opportunities because it has no vacant buildings. However, the report includes a plan to develop new speculative buildings so they will be "prepared when companies come knocking."

The plan also creates a "State of the County" event, which Farmer said will be great for accountability.

"You got to stand up there and say, 'Here's what we did last year and here's where we're going next year.' So it's going to force us to be a lot more communicative with the public," said Farmer.

At Figaro Dining Room, manager Chris Campos said he welcomes more competition.

"Another restaurant or two would be great, 'cause when the opera house comes, we fill up, and I have to tell people no, and I hate doing that," said Campos.

The county council is expected to approve this five-year plan next month.