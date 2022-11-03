South Carolina announces solar farm planned for Newberry County

According to the company, the farm will provide roughly $8 million in additional tax revenue for the county over the life of the farm.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — A company has announced a multi-million dollar project expected to bring a solar farm to Newberry County.

According to the South Carolina Department of Commerce, Ecoplexus plans to invest $89 million in the new location, which is intended for the 3800 block of Island Ford Road in Silverstreet.

The state reports that the 74.94-megawatt photovoltaic solar farm is slated to come online in 2025.

“Newberry County aims to be a part of the green energy economy, and this is a big step in that direction," County Chairman Todd Johnson said in a statement provided by state officials. "We welcome the investments of Ecoplexus and look forward to many years of clean energy production right here at home.”

According to the company, the farm will provide roughly $8 million in additional tax revenue for the county over the life of the farm without significant impact on public services.

The company reports $521 million in assets across six countries across roughly 35,000 acres. It also reports plans for solar operations in Barnwell County, South Carolina, and Stanly County, North Carolina.