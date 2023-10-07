Newberry YMCA expanding childcare program

The $1 million center will accept children up to five years old.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Newberry County YMCA is building a new childcare center, thanks to $1 million in the state budget.

It comes as the county is facing a shortage of childcare options.

When Darby Samargo moved to Newberry County four years ago, she struggled to find childcare for her two young boys.

"There was one childcare center in Prosperity," said Samargo. "Finding anything that was a full-time childcare center was very difficult."

She said at one point she considered quitting her job to help take care of them.

Samargo isn't alone.

According to a recent report, 15% of young children in South Carolina belong to families in which someone quit, changed or refused a job because of not having childcare.

Newberry YMCA CEO Scott Sandor said the new facility will serve up to 70 kids of community members.

“The model of this is an economic development tool as much as it is a daycare," said Sandor.

According to Sandor, many childcare centers in the county have year-long waiting lists. He said that forces Families to go to private daycares, ask relatives for help or choose to stay home.

Sandor said the center will accept children up to five years old and will cost roughly between $100 and $130 a week, depending on the age of the child.

Sandor said the YMCA is partnering with Newberry County to build it on or around one of the Industrial Parks to better serve parents.

“Do you need it to cover the second shift? Do you need it to be open on the weekends? Those kinds of things," said Sandor.

The Child Development Center will also partner with Newberry College, said Sandor.

Samargo hopes it will bring some relief to parents in the community.

"The people that need that the most, I hope it really serves them," said Samargo.