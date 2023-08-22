Newberry community floods Sheriff's Office with fans to help keep citizens cool

With temps in the triple digits, the Newberry County Sheriff's Office have been working to get fans to folks in need in the community.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — As temperatures reach the triple digits, Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster and his staff have been working to get fans to folks in need in the Newberry community.

“We’re just trying to help people,” Foster said.

But once they started handing them out on Monday, they realized there were more people in need than they thought.

“We were overwhelmed," Foster said. "We got a lot of calls from people who needed them and it quickly expended our resources.”

On Monday, the department handed out around 30 fans. Once they ran through all of them, they announced on Facebook they were out of fans, which quickly triggered those in the community and across the state to flock to the department with resources.

“Today, we have just seen an outpouring of support and love from our community," Foster said. "We've had at least 50 fans donated, 3 air conditioning units, and we've also got some water.”