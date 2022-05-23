After going virtual for one day, Newberry High returning to in-person learning

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry High School will be back to in-person classes Tuesday afternoon moving to virtual one day as a safety precaution.
The school made the move in response to two shootings over the weekend that left four teenagers dead. The district says there will be additional personnel, including law enforcement, at the school when classes resume.
“I want to express my personal condolences to the families of the victims during this very difficult time," said Superintendent Alvin Pressley in a statement. "The Newberry community has been deeply impacted by this weekend’s events, which has led to the loss of four young lives. No parent, friend, teacher is ever prepared to face a tragedy like this. I want to thank the local law enforcement agencies for their work and support and we will continue to work with them to make certain our schools are safe and secure. We have made the decision to have students return to Newberry High School tomorrow to provide them with the support from their school and district family."
Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece identified the four who were killed as Mykain Davis, 16; Jahquindin Toland, 18; Jhisere Robinson, 15; and Sonterrious Davis, 19.
The first victim, Mykain Davis, was shot around midnight Sunday on Wise Street in Newberry. Then hours later, Toland, Robinson, and Sonterrious Davis were shot in the same neighborhood on nearby Eleanor Street.
The incident remains under investigation and law enforcement is asking anyone with information about the incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.