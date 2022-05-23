After going virtual for one day, Newberry High returning to in-person learning

“I want to express my personal condolences to the families of the victims during this very difficult time," said Superintendent Alvin Pressley in a statement. "The Newberry community has been deeply impacted by this weekend’s events, which has led to the loss of four young lives. No parent, friend, teacher is ever prepared to face a tragedy like this. I want to thank the local law enforcement agencies for their work and support and we will continue to work with them to make certain our schools are safe and secure. We have made the decision to have students return to Newberry High School tomorrow to provide them with the support from their school and district family."