Newberry High School students return to in-person classes after four teens shot, killed

According to the Newberry County Sheriff's office, additional school resource officers are staffed at Newberry High school and Newberry middle school.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Newberry High School students have returned to in person classes days after two shootings left four teenagers dead over the weekend.

The Newberry County School District said it has increased police presence to assist students and staff. According to the Newberry County Sheriff's office, two additional school resource officers are staffed at Newberry High School and middle school. One additional officer is at Mid-Carolina Middle School.

The Newberry County Sheriff confirmed no threats have been made against the schools.

T'Ajah Wallace said she was nervous dropping her sister off at Newberry High School Tuesday after the weekend of violence.

"I wish they probably would have waited to let the kids go back to school to give parents and, you know, the friends of the teens the time to grieve," said Wallace.

Father of three Andrew Workman said he's saddened by young people dying in his community.

"I don't wanna see all these little kids getting shot up, it's not fair to them and I wouldn't wanna see that for my daughter or any of my sons," said Workman.

Workman said he hopes the city will work to increase education on gun safety and create after school programs for teens.

“It'd be nice for them to put a boys and girls club or somewhere these kids can go to hang out and get off the streets," said Wallace.

As of Tuesday, no arrests have been made and no suspects or motives have been identified.

“I do hope somebody do open up and say something because at the end of the day the families deserve answers," said Wallace.