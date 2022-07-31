Hospital, college partnership to bring new health clinic to Newberry

The soon to be clinic will be open to college students and members of the community

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry County Memorial Hospital has partnered with Newberry College to bring a new health clinic to the area. The site which will be located at the corner of Evans and College streets will provide medical attention to students at the college and those in the community.

"It's just going to be great for our community, as the community continues to grow, as the college continues to grow," said Chief Nursing Officer Meg Davis. "It's a win-win situation for employees, staffing, for the students and for the community, as we know sometimes it's a struggle getting into a doctor's office quickly when you're sick."

David added that having students working with patients at this clinic can also help them in the hospital.

"The last two years have been horrific with staffing with nursing so we're looking to expand nursing opportunities, but expand beyond that there are many non-clinical areas and needs that we have staffing need as well, so working with Newberry College to expand," she said.

Newberry College Dean of Nursing Jerry Alewine said this will provide real-time experience.

"It's also going to provide the nursing students at Newberry College to have an additional experiential site where they can treat patients directly," Alewine said.

Resident Huger Caughman said it's great for the students.

"It will be wonderful for the education," Caughman said. "Anytime you can have hands-on experience, it helps them learn instead of just learning from books or a manikin."